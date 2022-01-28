Here is what you need to look for: Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is priced at $10.80 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.12 and reached a high price of $11.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.21. The stock touched a low price of $8.04.Recently in News on January 25, 2022, Sidus Space Announces the Composition of the Board of Directors. Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce composition of the Board of Directors, recently formed with Sidus’ initial public offering, which closed on December 14, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sidus Space Inc. shares are logging -63.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.93 and $29.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1069074 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) recorded performance in the market was 2.66%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.96M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sidus Space Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sidus Space Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.66%. The shares 6.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.60% in the period of the last 30 days.