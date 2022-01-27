This is to seal it as Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) shares are up 1.25% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) was valued at $9.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.75 while reaching the peak value of $9.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.72. The stock current value is $9.72.Recently in News on November 8, 2021, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and Plus Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ: HCIC) (“HCIC V” or “Hennessy Capital”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, announced today that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced Merger Agreement and Plan of Reorganization, effective immediately, given the November 8, 2021 “outside date” set forth in the Merger Agreement. In light of recent developments in the regulatory environment outside of the United States, Plus is pursuing a potential restructuring of certain aspects of its business, after which HCIC V and Plus may enter into discussions with respect to a potential new business combination. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V shares are logging -7.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.60 and $10.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2755660 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC) recorded performance in the market was -0.21%, having the revenues showcasing -2.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 419.22M.

Analysts verdict on Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.86, with a change in the price was noted -0.21. In a similar fashion, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V posted a movement of -2.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 248,945 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCIC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (HCIC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.21%. The shares increased approximately by -0.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.41% during last recorded quarter.