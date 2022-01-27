The clock is ticking: The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW)

At the end of the latest market close, The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) was valued at $17.07. The stock current value is $17.99.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, The Manitowoc Company Hosts Investor Day on Monday, December 13. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”) a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, is hosting its 2021 Investor Day on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the New York Stock Exchange and via webcast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of Manitowoc’s senior management team will discuss the Company’s strategies to achieve sustainable, long-term growth. You can read further details here

The Manitowoc Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.08 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $15.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/22.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) full year performance was 40.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares are logging -36.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.61 and $28.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 581141 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) recorded performance in the market was -3.23%, having the revenues showcasing -13.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 642.42M, as it employees total of 4200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.30, with a change in the price was noted -5.79. In a similar fashion, The Manitowoc Company Inc. posted a movement of -24.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 235,788 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTW is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical breakdown of The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW)

Raw Stochastic average of The Manitowoc Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Manitowoc Company Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.10%, alongside a boost of 40.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.68% during last recorded quarter.