Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON), which is $1.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.12 after opening rate of $1.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.00 before closing at $1.09.Recently in News on January 24, 2022, FGS Helps Vehicle Owners Achieve Carbon Neutrality for Refueling in Gas Stations. Recon Technology Limited (“Recon” or the “Company”) today announced that Future Gas Station (Beijing) Technology Ltd. (“FGS”), a mainland China variable interest entity’s subsidiary connected to the Company and a technology service vendor, has assisted a China-based oil sale company in launching a new product named “Carbon Neutral Box”, also known as “CNB”. The CNB is a consumer-side carbon inclusive mini program that enables vehicle owners for the first time achieve carbon neutrality based on the driver’s refueling activities at gas stations served by FGS. This is a meaningful attempt to empower the low-carbon operations of gas stations, to help vehicle owners practice low-carbon consumption, and to promote low-carbon product consumption.­­­­­­­­­­. You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4400 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was -49.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -94.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.91 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 607380 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was -22.90%, having the revenues showcasing -61.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.35M, as it employees total of 184 workers.

The Analysts eye on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Recon Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0745, with a change in the price was noted -2.23. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -68.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,022,301 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Recon Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -69.85%, alongside a downfall of -49.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.00% during last recorded quarter.