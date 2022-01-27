NRG Energy Inc. (NRG): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) was valued at $39.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $40.21 while reaching the peak value of $40.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $39.33. The stock current value is $39.51.Recently in News on January 21, 2022, NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.35 per share, or $1.40 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represents an 8% increase from the prior year in-line with the Company’s previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 1, 2022. You can read further details here

NRG Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.36 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $37.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) full year performance was -0.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NRG Energy Inc. shares are logging -14.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.94 and $46.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1060158 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) recorded performance in the market was -7.78%, having the revenues showcasing -3.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.56B, as it employees total of 4104 workers.

The Analysts eye on NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the NRG Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.15, with a change in the price was noted -5.74. In a similar fashion, NRG Energy Inc. posted a movement of -12.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,223,586 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRG is recording 2.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.95.

Technical rundown of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Raw Stochastic average of NRG Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.33%.

Considering, the past performance of NRG Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.75%, alongside a downfall of -0.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.07% during last recorded quarter.