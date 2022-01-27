Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) is priced at $23.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.12 and reached a high price of $24.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.67. The stock touched a low price of $23.12.Recently in News on January 25, 2022, Global Ship Lease Provides Update on Recent Chartering and Refinancing Activity. New multi-year charter for 2,200 TEU, 2002-built Kumasi at a rate more than 300% above prior and approximately 20% above sister ship charters agreed in 4Q21. You can read further details here

Global Ship Lease Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.49 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $20.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) full year performance was 99.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Global Ship Lease Inc. shares are logging -10.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.30 and $26.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 746107 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL) recorded performance in the market was 3.84%, having the revenues showcasing 2.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 921.62M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Analysts verdict on Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Global Ship Lease Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.00. In a similar fashion, Global Ship Lease Inc. posted a movement of +4.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 696,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GSL is recording 1.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Global Ship Lease Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Global Ship Lease Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.78%, alongside a boost of 99.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.76% during last recorded quarter.