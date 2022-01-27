Agrify Corporation (AGFY) is on the roll with an average volume of 766.31K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agrify Corporation (AGFY), which is $6.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.24 after opening rate of $6.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.05 before closing at $6.80.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, Agrify Corporation Announces $27.3 Million Private Placement. Agrify Corporation (Nasdaq:AGFY) (“Agrify” or the “Company”), the most innovative and vertically integrated provider of premium cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry, today announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with an institutional investor and other accredited investors in a private placement transaction. Under those agreements, the Company will issue and sell 4,020,994 shares of common stock (the “Common Stock”) or, in lieu of Common Stock, pre-funded warrants (the “Pre-Funded Warrants”), and accompanying warrants (the “Warrants”) exercisable six months from closing to purchase up to 3,015,745 shares of Common Stock for a period of five years at an exercise price of $7.48 per share (the “Offering”). The Common Stock and Warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $6.80. Members of management and the Board, including Raymond Chang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, participated in the Offering on the same terms as the other investors except for a combined purchase price of $6.90. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the Offering of approximately $27.3 million before deducting placement agent fees and estimated Offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agrify Corporation shares are logging -83.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.08 and $35.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1012932 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) recorded performance in the market was -33.80%, having the revenues showcasing -61.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.32M, as it employees total of 74 workers.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Agrify Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.11, with a change in the price was noted -20.20. In a similar fashion, Agrify Corporation posted a movement of -76.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 856,220 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGFY is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Agrify Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.67%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Agrify Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.80%. The shares increased approximately by -16.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.21% during last recorded quarter.