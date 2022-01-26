Urban One Inc. (UONE): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Urban One Inc. (UONE). It is currently valued at $5.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.32, after setting-off with the price of $4.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.21 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.19.Recently in News on November 4, 2021, Urban One, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results. Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net revenue was approximately $111.5 million, an increase of 21.3% from the same period in 2020. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $49.1 million, an increase of 11.2% from the same period in 2020. The Company reported operating income of approximately $34.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net income was approximately $13.9 million or $0.27 per share (basic) compared to a net loss of approximately $12.8 million or $0.29 per share (basic) for the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $42.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $39.6 million for the same period in 2020. You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.55 on 01/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was -13.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -79.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.73 and $24.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 982305 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 9.03%, having the revenues showcasing -48.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.16M, as it employees total of 753 workers.

The Analysts eye on Urban One Inc. (UONE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.65, with a change in the price was noted -2.68. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of -34.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 376,255 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Urban One Inc. (UONE)

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.25%.

Considering, the past performance of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.22%, alongside a downfall of -13.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 4.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -48.16% during last recorded quarter.