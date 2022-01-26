Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA) is priced at $9.84 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.65 and reached a high price of $9.665, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.62. The stock touched a low price of $9.59.Recently in News on January 26, 2022, Akili Interactive, a Leader in Digital Medicine, to Become Publicly Traded Through Combination with Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I. Akili’s leading digital therapeutic platform combines science and technology to address cognitive impairments in patients, reimagining how central nervous system medicines are designed, developed, and delivered. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I shares are logging -3.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.59 and $10.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8332662 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA) recorded performance in the market was -3.12%, having the revenues showcasing -2.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 246.66M.

Market experts do have their say about Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.88, with a change in the price was noted unch. In a similar fashion, Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I posted a movement of unch for the period of last 100 days, recording 128,477 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA)

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.12%. The shares -1.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.83% during last recorded quarter.