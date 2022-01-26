Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) was up 6.46%

For the readers interested in the stock health of TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI). It is currently valued at $3.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.16, after setting-off with the price of $2.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.82 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.94.Recently in News on January 24, 2022, TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after the closing of the market on Monday, February 28, 2022. On March 1, 2022, TETRA will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call. You can read further details here

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.26 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $2.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was 131.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -30.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $4.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 869754 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was 10.21%, having the revenues showcasing -11.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 417.98M, as it employees total of 1800 workers.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.08, with a change in the price was noted -0.01. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -0.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,155,974 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TTI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.62.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.97%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TETRA Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.32%, alongside a boost of 131.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.33% during last recorded quarter.