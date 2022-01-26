Analysts Mean recommendation for CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of CalAmp Corp. (CAMP). It is currently valued at $5.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.02, after setting-off with the price of $5.445. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.44.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, CalAmp To Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 11. CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Gardner, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and will be available throughout the day to meet with investors attending the conference. You can read further details here

CalAmp Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.31 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $4.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) full year performance was -47.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CalAmp Corp. shares are logging -59.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.99 and $14.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) recorded performance in the market was -16.15%, having the revenues showcasing -39.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 227.45M, as it employees total of 983 workers.

Analysts verdict on CalAmp Corp. (CAMP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CalAmp Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.31, with a change in the price was noted -5.47. In a similar fashion, CalAmp Corp. posted a movement of -48.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,552 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAMP is recording 2.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.34.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CalAmp Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.16%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CalAmp Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.79%, alongside a downfall of -47.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.96% during last recorded quarter.