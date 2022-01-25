TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), which is $0.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3262 after opening rate of $0.3188 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.2721 before closing at $0.31.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Responds to Request From TherapeuticsMD to Revise Certain Manufacturing Testing Limits for ANNOVERA®. – FDA determined that it could not approve proposed revisions to the manufacturing testing limits requested through the Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) — FDA provided recommendations and requested additional information to address the issues — The Company will continue to supply ANNOVERA in compliance with the manufacturing testing limits approved in the original NDA -. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6100 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2721 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -81.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -88.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and -1.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13018550 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was -14.21%, having the revenues showcasing -60.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 140.81M, as it employees total of 400 workers.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5945, with a change in the price was noted -0.49. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of -61.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,591,991 in trading volumes.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TherapeuticsMD Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -71.23%, alongside a downfall of -81.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.22% during last recorded quarter.