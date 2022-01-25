Investors have a limited window left to buy MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is priced at $9.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.47 and reached a high price of $9.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.27. The stock touched a low price of $8.35.Recently in News on January 24, 2022, Viad Corp Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI), a leading provider of experiential leisure travel and live events and marketing experiences, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Moster and Chief Financial Officer Ellen Ingersoll will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. They will be joined by Pursuit President David Barry. Our call will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 5 p.m. (Eastern Time). We will issue a press release outlining our financial results on that date and will also post it on our website at www.viad.com prior to the call. You can read further details here

MoneyGram International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.94 on 01/25/22, with the lowest value was $7.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) full year performance was 45.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MoneyGram International Inc. shares are logging -24.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.06 and $12.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4541076 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) recorded performance in the market was 17.49%, having the revenues showcasing 38.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 867.95M, as it employees total of 2269 workers.

Specialists analysis on MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the MoneyGram International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.42, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, MoneyGram International Inc. posted a movement of +2.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,553,926 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

Raw Stochastic average of MoneyGram International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.17%, alongside a boost of 45.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.36% during last recorded quarter.