Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Lucky investors are lined up for success

For the readers interested in the stock health of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE). It is currently valued at $10.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.24, after setting-off with the price of $11.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.02 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.06.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Entering the Market of Halal Certification and Foods. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today the signing of a subscription agreement for 60% equity interests in World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn Bhd. (“WISE”), a Malaysia company engaged in the business of the provision of halal certification to qualified businesses/operations, the establishment halal products supply chain, and sale of halal products. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.32 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 157.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -13.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $12.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3598194 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 137.14%, having the revenues showcasing 109.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.89M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.33, with a change in the price was noted +5.65. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +114.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 742,054 in trading volumes.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.63%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.35%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Integrated Media Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 137.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 165.66%, alongside a boost of 157.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 142.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 109.07% during last recorded quarter.