Boiling and ready to burst as VNET Group Inc. (VNET) last month performance was -7.92%

At the end of the latest market close, VNET Group Inc. (VNET) was valued at $8.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.445 while reaching the peak value of $8.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.83. The stock current value is $8.44.Recently in News on December 13, 2021, VNET Announces Joint Venture with a Sovereign Wealth Fund to Develop and Operate Build-to-Suit Hyperscale Data Centers in China. VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced that it has signed a master joint venture investment agreement (the “Master Agreement”) with a sovereign wealth fund (the “Partner”) to form joint ventures (the “JVs”) to pursue development and investment opportunities in multiple build-to-suit hyperscale data center projects in China. You can read further details here

VNET Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.29 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $7.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) full year performance was -79.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VNET Group Inc. shares are logging -81.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.28 and $44.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1448852 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VNET Group Inc. (VNET) recorded performance in the market was -7.31%, having the revenues showcasing -54.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.54B, as it employees total of 2220 workers.

Specialists analysis on VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.97, with a change in the price was noted -12.33. In a similar fashion, VNET Group Inc. posted a movement of -59.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,575,377 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VNET is recording 1.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.07.

Trends and Technical analysis: VNET Group Inc. (VNET)

Raw Stochastic average of VNET Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.52%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.62%, alongside a downfall of -79.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.31% during last recorded quarter.