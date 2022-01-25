Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC), which is $3.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.32 after opening rate of $3.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.86 before closing at $3.80.Recently in News on January 13, 2022, Diamond Equity Research Issues Update on Blue Star Foods Corp.. Blue Star Foods Corp., (NASDAQ:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that Diamond Equity Research has issued an updated research report on Blue Star Food Corp.’s operations. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.80 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares are logging -50.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 293.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10310652 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) recorded performance in the market was 143.56%, having the revenues showcasing -46.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.79M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Specialists analysis on Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.44, with a change in the price was noted -2.13. In a similar fashion, Blue Star Foods Corp. posted a movement of -34.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 718,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSFC is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 143.56%. The shares increased approximately by 124.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by 116.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.50% during last recorded quarter.