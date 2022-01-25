Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) is priced at $9.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.77 and reached a high price of $9.71, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.90. The stock touched a low price of $7.6302.Recently in News on January 18, 2022, Atlas Awarded $5 Million Environmental Services Contract With ConocoPhillips Company. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it has been awarded a $5 million contract to provide environmental services to ConocoPhillips (COP). Services include the assessment and remediation of petroleum-oil impacted soil and groundwater associated with historical oilfield activity in the western region of the United States. The contract is for a five-year term. You can read further details here

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.71 on 01/24/22, with the lowest value was $7.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) full year performance was -4.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. shares are logging -38.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.50 and $15.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 994084 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) recorded performance in the market was 12.71%, having the revenues showcasing -5.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 348.09M, as it employees total of 3550 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.49, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. posted a movement of -6.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 126,038 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.11%, alongside a downfall of -4.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.01% during last recorded quarter.