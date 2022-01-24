Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA), which is $8.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.15 after opening rate of $9.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.96 before closing at $9.03.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Take-Two and Zynga to Combine, Bringing Together Best-in-Class Intellectual Properties and a Market-Leading, Diversified Mobile Publishing Platform, to Enhance Positioning as a Global Leader in Interactive Entertainment. Take-Two to acquire all the outstanding shares of Zynga for a total value of $9.861 per share – $3.50 in cash and $6.361 in shares of Take-Two common stock, implying an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. You can read further details here

Zynga Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.20 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $5.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/22.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) full year performance was -16.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zynga Inc. shares are logging -27.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.57 and $12.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 41401129 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) recorded performance in the market was 40.47%, having the revenues showcasing 15.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.12B, as it employees total of 2245 workers.

The Analysts eye on Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Zynga Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.32, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Zynga Inc. posted a movement of +1.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 28,420,631 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZNGA is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical rundown of Zynga Inc. (ZNGA)

Raw Stochastic average of Zynga Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Zynga Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.97%, alongside a downfall of -16.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.26% during last recorded quarter.