Why is Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) down -34.50% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) was valued at $3.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.63 while reaching the peak value of $3.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.15. The stock current value is $3.19.Recently in News on November 22, 2021, Vinco Ventures, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021. Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG), a digital media and content technologies holding company (“Vinco Ventures,” or the “Company”), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. You can read further details here

Vinco Ventures Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.16 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) full year performance was -34.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vinco Ventures Inc. shares are logging -74.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.95 and $12.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 62829050 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) recorded performance in the market was 34.03%, having the revenues showcasing -46.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 382.29M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vinco Ventures Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.95, with a change in the price was noted -3.87. In a similar fashion, Vinco Ventures Inc. posted a movement of -54.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 48,296,773 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Vinco Ventures Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.93%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.02%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.24%, alongside a downfall of -34.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.74% during last recorded quarter.