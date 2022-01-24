The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Profit Margins posted 6.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch – Invest Chronicle
The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Profit Margins posted 6.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) was valued at $7.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.95 while reaching the peak value of $7.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.845. The stock current value is $7.22.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, The GEO Group Publishes Third Annual Human Rights and ESG Report. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) published today the company’s third annual Human Rights and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) report. The report builds on GEO’s first two Human Rights and ESG reports, which provided disclosures on how GEO informs its employees of the company’s long-standing commitment to respecting human rights; the criteria GEO uses to assess human rights performance; and GEO’s contract compliance program and independent verification of the company’s performance by third party organizations. You can read further details here

The GEO Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.05 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) full year performance was -13.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The GEO Group Inc. shares are logging -34.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.96 and $11.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3943481 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) recorded performance in the market was -6.84%, having the revenues showcasing -13.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 861.42M, as it employees total of 20000 workers.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The GEO Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.93, with a change in the price was noted -0.39. In a similar fashion, The GEO Group Inc. posted a movement of -5.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,202,348 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GEO is recording 2.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.87.

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of The GEO Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of The GEO Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.08%, alongside a downfall of -13.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.12% during last recorded quarter.

