Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is priced at $4.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.18 and reached a high price of $4.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.24. The stock touched a low price of $3.99.Recently in News on December 31, 2021, Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of GEP Haynesville. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the acquisition of GEP Haynesville, LLC (“GEP”). The transaction builds further scale in the Haynesville, deepens the Company’s inventory, improves key financial metrics, including margins, returns and per-share ratios, fortifies SWN’s financial strength and enhances the Company’s leading presence in the two premier natural gas basins in the US. You can read further details here

Southwestern Energy Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.12 on 01/12/22, with the lowest value was $3.99 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) full year performance was 18.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwestern Energy Company shares are logging -32.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.22 and $5.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 26815797 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) recorded performance in the market was -13.52%, having the revenues showcasing -18.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.30B, as it employees total of 900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Southwestern Energy Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.96, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Southwestern Energy Company posted a movement of -10.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,156,281 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.59%.

Considering, the past performance of Southwestern Energy Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.08%, alongside a boost of 18.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.42% during last recorded quarter.