Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is on the roll with an average volume of 15.11M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) was valued at $13.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.47 while reaching the peak value of $13.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.7734. The stock current value is $12.98.Recently in News on January 10, 2022, Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on January 27, 2022. Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 27, 2022. An earnings conference call will be held at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET on the same day. A live webcast of the call and supporting materials will be available at investors.robinhood.com. Following the call, a replay and transcript will also be available on the same website. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares are logging -84.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.65 and $85.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23254413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) recorded performance in the market was -26.91%, having the revenues showcasing -68.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.77B, as it employees total of 2100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.30, with a change in the price was noted -30.66. In a similar fashion, Robinhood Markets Inc. posted a movement of -70.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,637,189 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOOD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Robinhood Markets Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Robinhood Markets Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -26.91%. The shares increased approximately by -15.16% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.56% during last recorded quarter.