Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Investing has never been easier

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is priced at $1.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.90 and reached a high price of $1.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.89. The stock touched a low price of $0.8801.Recently in News on December 10, 2021, PINTEC Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it received notification from NASDAQ Listing Qualifications (“NASDAQ”) on December 9, 2019 that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rules for continued listing on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange as the closing price of the Company’s ADSs have been less than US$1 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.4151 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was 18.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -53.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 247.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11026863 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was 215.26%, having the revenues showcasing 32.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.79M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8104, with a change in the price was noted +0.43. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of +44.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 451,249 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 215.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.38%, alongside a boost of 18.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 101.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 205.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.38% during last recorded quarter.