Phunware Inc. (PHUN): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) was valued at $2.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.72 while reaching the peak value of $2.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.36. The stock current value is $2.38.Recently in News on January 21, 2022, Phunware Holds Fireside Chat with Grasso Global Capital CEO Steve Grasso. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will be holding a fireside chat with Steve Grasso, an advisor to the Company, on Thursday, January 27th at 12:00 PM ET. Phunware Chief Operating Officer, Randall Crowder, will be hosted by Grasso to discuss Phunware’s outlook for 2022 and provide further details on general business updates. You can read further details here

Phunware Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.37 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $2.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was 80.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -90.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 190.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $24.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17544231 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was -9.51%, having the revenues showcasing 55.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 262.80M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

The Analysts eye on Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.59, with a change in the price was noted +1.32. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of +124.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 26,245,072 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHUN is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical rundown of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Phunware Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.37%, alongside a boost of 80.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.56% during last recorded quarter.