Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI), which is $1.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.28 after opening rate of $1.062 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.04 before closing at $1.09.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, Guardforce AI Announces Closing of $10.3 Million Private Placement. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI) (NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of ordinary shares and warrants for gross proceeds of approximately $10.3 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -85.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $7.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3069693 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was 3.70%, having the revenues showcasing -54.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.75M, as it employees total of 1786 workers.

The Analysts eye on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.95%.

Considering, the past performance of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.70%. The shares increased approximately by 5.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.47% during last recorded quarter.