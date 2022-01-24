Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Gerdau S.A. (GGB) was valued at $5.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.16 while reaching the peak value of $5.16 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.99. The stock current value is $4.93.Recently in News on December 6, 2021, Gerdau S.A. Announces Final Results Of The Cash Tender Offer For Certain Of The Outstanding 4.750% Bonds Due 2023, 5.893% Bonds Due 2024 And 4.875% Bonds Due 2027. Gerdau S.A. (Bovespa: GGBR, NYSE: GGB, Latibex: XGGB) (“Gerdau” or the “Company”) hereby announces the final results of the previously announced offer by the Company to purchase for cash (the “Tender Offer”) up to a maximum tender consideration of U.S. $500,000,000 of certain of the outstanding 4.750% Bonds due 2023 (the “2023 Bonds”) issued by issued by Gerdau Trade Inc. (“GTI”), 5.893% Bonds due 2024 (the “2024 Bonds”) issued jointly by Gerdau Holdings, Inc. (“GHI”) and GTL Trade Finance Inc., (“GTL”) and the 4.875% Bonds due 2027 (the “2027 Bonds”, and together with the 2023 Bonds and the 2024 Bonds, the “Bonds” and each, a “series” of Bonds) issued by GTI (GTI, GHI and GTL, collectively, the “Offerors”). The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the offer to purchase dated November 4, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Offer to Purchase. You can read further details here

Gerdau S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.39 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $4.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) full year performance was 11.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gerdau S.A. shares are logging -30.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.05 and $7.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4537810 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gerdau S.A. (GGB) recorded performance in the market was 1.63%, having the revenues showcasing 8.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.52B, as it employees total of 40061 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Gerdau S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.86, with a change in the price was noted -0.56. In a similar fashion, Gerdau S.A. posted a movement of -10.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,622,985 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GGB is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical rundown of Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Raw Stochastic average of Gerdau S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Gerdau S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.40%, alongside a boost of 11.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.18% during last recorded quarter.