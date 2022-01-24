Gear up for the change! Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) has hit the volume of 705183

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX), which is $4.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.3499 after opening rate of $5.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.4401 before closing at $5.42.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, ImmixBio Announces Positive IMX-110 Phase 1b/2a Interim Clinical Trial Safety Data Demonstrating 100% Completion of Planned Treatment Cycles. 100% of patients treated with IMX-110 completed planned treatment cycles without drug-related interruptions in its ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immix Biopharma Inc. shares are logging -48.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.85 and $8.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 705183 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) recorded performance in the market was 26.69%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.09M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Specialists analysis on Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Immix Biopharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.01%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.69%. The shares increased approximately by -22.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.60% in the period of the last 30 days.