Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) was valued at $4.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.19 while reaching the peak value of $6.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.095. The stock current value is $5.81.Recently in News on January 21, 2022, New Legislation Initiative Announced to Bolster Wave Energy in New Jersey, U.S.. During Eco Wave Power’s Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Nasdaq Capital Market, New Jersey Assemblyman Robert J. Karabinchak announced his intent for the introduction of new legislation initiative to include wave energy in New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan and help New Jersey become the first U.S. state or territory to have a commercial wave energy proof of concept. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are logging -80.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.24 and $30.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 616339 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE) recorded performance in the market was 34.79%, having the revenues showcasing -22.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.24M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.51, with a change in the price was noted -1.79. In a similar fashion, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) posted a movement of -23.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 36,957 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (WAVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.79%. The shares increased approximately by 8.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.22% during last recorded quarter.