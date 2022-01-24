Do Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) beta value of 1.42 signposts another twist?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is priced at $21.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.86 and reached a high price of $21.61, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.75. The stock touched a low price of $20.7347.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $224M Construction Loan for Industrial Park in Arizona. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the real estate services firm served as the exclusive advisor to a partnership led by Wharton Industrial and Madison Ventures Plus in the procurement of $224,070,000 in acquisition and construction financing for The HUB @ 202, a master-planned 1.5-million-square-foot industrial park located in the Southeast Valley submarket of Mesa, Arizona. Financing for the project was provided by MSD Partners, L.P., which was formed in 2009 by the partners of MSD Capital, L.P., the family investment office for Michael Dell, the Founder & CEO of Dell Technologies. You can read further details here

Cushman & Wakefield plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.77 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $20.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) full year performance was 40.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cushman & Wakefield plc shares are logging -6.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.10 and $22.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1238714 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) recorded performance in the market was -4.23%, having the revenues showcasing 16.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.64B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.41, with a change in the price was noted +3.07. In a similar fashion, Cushman & Wakefield plc posted a movement of +16.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,093,765 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CWK is recording 2.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.61.

Technical breakdown of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Raw Stochastic average of Cushman & Wakefield plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cushman & Wakefield plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.84%, alongside a boost of 40.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.65% during last recorded quarter.