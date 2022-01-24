Boiling and ready to burst as Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) last month performance was 201.41%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ). It is currently valued at $27.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $27.945, after setting-off with the price of $22.88. Company’s stock value dipped to $22.63 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.75.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, Mainz Biomed Engages DCN Dx to Support Clinical Study Evaluating Novel mRNA Biomarkers for Potential Integration into ColoAlert. Results of European study potentially incorporated into U.S. regulatory strategy for FDA approval. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mainz Biomed B.V. shares are logging -7.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 255.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.80 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515165 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) recorded performance in the market was 167.18%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 325.07M.

Analysts verdict on Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mainz Biomed B.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mainz Biomed B.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 167.18%. The shares 68.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 201.41% in the period of the last 30 days.