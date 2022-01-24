Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Ready for an explosive trading day

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), which is $8.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.355 after opening rate of $10.22 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.77 before closing at $9.85.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, Ballard Fuel Cells to Power Expansion of Canadian Pacific Hydrogen Locomotive Program. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today it received an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support the expansion of Canadian Pacific’s “CP”; (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Hydrogen Locomotive Program from one to three locomotives, with expected delivery in 2022. Inclusive of Ballard’s announcement in March 2021, the company will provide a total of 14 fuel cell modules, each module with a rated power output of 200 kW, to support this program. You can read further details here

Ballard Power Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.96 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $9.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) full year performance was -73.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares are logging -79.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and -9.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.77 and $42.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4523901 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) recorded performance in the market was -21.58%, having the revenues showcasing -39.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.13B, as it employees total of 785 workers.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ballard Power Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.59, with a change in the price was noted -7.56. In a similar fashion, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted a movement of -45.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,850,143 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLDP is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ballard Power Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ballard Power Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.50%, alongside a downfall of -73.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.57% during last recorded quarter.