AMTD International Inc. (HKIB): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) was valued at $4.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.46 while reaching the peak value of $6.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.40. The stock current value is $5.10.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, AMTD Int’l Proposes for Name Change to “AMTD IDEA” and Announces Its New Ticker to Be “AMTD”. AMTD International Inc. (“AMTD International” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HKIB; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”), today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) at 23/F Nexxus Building, 41 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong on March 1, 2022 at 10:00 am (Hong Kong time). The Company proposes to change its name from “AMTD International Inc.” to “AMTD IDEA Group” subject to approval by vote at the EGM. The Company also announced that the ticker symbol for the Company’s ADSs will be changed to “AMTD” effective on January 31, 2022. The proposed name change will not affect any rights of shareholders or the Company’s operations and financial position. You can read further details here

AMTD International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.90 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $3.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/22.

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) full year performance was -21.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD International Inc. shares are logging -47.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $9.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1044874 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) recorded performance in the market was 60.88%, having the revenues showcasing 27.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.15B, as it employees total of 46 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMTD International Inc. (HKIB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.03, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, AMTD International Inc. posted a movement of -8.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 20,554 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HKIB is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of AMTD International Inc. (HKIB)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.82%.

Considering, the past performance of AMTD International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.43%, alongside a downfall of -21.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.50% during last recorded quarter.