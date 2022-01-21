Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) was up 4.75%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG), which is $15.45 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.78 after opening rate of $15.04 while the lowest price it went was recorded $14.8201 before closing at $14.75.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, ForgeRock Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call. ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 after U.S. markets close on March 2, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ForgeRock Inc. shares are logging -68.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.28 and $48.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 734775 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) recorded performance in the market was -42.11%, having the revenues showcasing -53.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B, as it employees total of 814 workers.

Analysts verdict on ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ForgeRock Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FORG is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ForgeRock Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 2.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ForgeRock Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -42.11%. The shares increased approximately by -13.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.18% during last recorded quarter.