Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) was up 6.78%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) is priced at $1.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.19 and reached a high price of $1.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.18. The stock touched a low price of $1.18.Recently in News on January 19, 2022, EZFILL APPOINTS MICHAEL DEVOE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. –Former Executive at Atlas Oil and Paraco Brings His Expertise in Operations, Logistics and Retail Energy to EzFill—. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EZFill Holdings Inc. shares are logging -77.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 542427 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL) recorded performance in the market was -8.70%, having the revenues showcasing -59.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.03M, as it employees total of 37 workers.

The Analysts eye on EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)

Technical rundown of EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)

Raw Stochastic average of EZFill Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.45%.

Considering, the past performance of EZFill Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.70%. The shares increased approximately by -11.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.35% during last recorded quarter.