Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for MP Materials Corp. (MP)

For the readers interested in the stock health of MP Materials Corp. (MP). It is currently valued at $41.61. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.15, after setting-off with the price of $44.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $42.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $42.35.Recently in News on January 18, 2022, MP Materials to Participate in the Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference. MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Chairman and CEO James Litinsky is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at Baird’s Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

MP Materials Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.03 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $39.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) full year performance was 25.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MP Materials Corp. shares are logging -21.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 79.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.18 and $53.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1585895 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MP Materials Corp. (MP) recorded performance in the market was -6.76%, having the revenues showcasing 16.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.38B, as it employees total of 277 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MP Materials Corp. (MP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 39.05, with a change in the price was noted +7.53. In a similar fashion, MP Materials Corp. posted a movement of +22.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,468,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MP is recording 0.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Technical breakdown of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Raw Stochastic average of MP Materials Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.37%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MP Materials Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.43%, alongside a boost of 25.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.92% during last recorded quarter.