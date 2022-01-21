Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

At the end of the latest market close, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) was valued at $2.79. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.98 while reaching the peak value of $3.0701 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.76. The stock current value is $3.06.Recently in News on November 18, 2021, CymaBay Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants. CymaBay is selling 15,625,000 shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares of common stock in the offering. The shares of common stock are being sold at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, and the pre-funded warrants are being sold at a public offering price of $3.9999 per underlying share. The gross offering proceeds to CymaBay from this offering are expected to be approximately $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discount and other estimated offering expenses, and excluding the exercise of any pre-funded warrants. All shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants to be sold in the offering will be offered by CymaBay. CymaBay has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price per share less underwriting discounts and commissions. CymaBay anticipates using the net proceeds from the offering to fund ongoing development of seladelpar and for working capital and general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.65 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/22.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) full year performance was -51.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -53.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $6.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1356367 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) recorded performance in the market was -17.46%, having the revenues showcasing -29.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 230.20M, as it employees total of 44 workers.

Specialists analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.72, with a change in the price was noted -0.97. In a similar fashion, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -24.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 475,717 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBAY is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Trends and Technical analysis: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

Raw Stochastic average of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.57%, alongside a downfall of -51.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.90% during last recorded quarter.