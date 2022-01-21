Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) is on the roll with an average volume of 285.17K in the recent 3 months

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) is priced at $9.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.75 and reached a high price of $9.78, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.76. The stock touched a low price of $9.73.Recently in News on March 26, 2021, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing March 26, 2021. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: JWSM.U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing March 26, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 103,500,000 units, completed on February 4, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “JWSM.U,” and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the NYSE under the symbols “JWSM” and “JWSM WS,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -3.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 0.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.64 and $10.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4752821 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM) recorded performance in the market was -0.21%, having the revenues showcasing -0.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.26B.

The Analysts eye on Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.78, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +0.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 380,555 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JWSM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation (JWSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.21%. The shares increased approximately by -0.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.41% during last recorded quarter.