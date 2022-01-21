Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Profit Margins posted -11.10% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC). It is currently valued at $1.90. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.22, after setting-off with the price of $1.6595. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.6595 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.75.Recently in News on January 13, 2022, Diamond Equity Research Issues Update on Blue Star Foods Corp.. Blue Star Foods Corp., (NASDAQ:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that Diamond Equity Research has issued an updated research report on Blue Star Food Corp.’s operations. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2200 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $1.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares are logging -76.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $8.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 756468 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) recorded performance in the market was 16.56%, having the revenues showcasing -75.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.94M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

The Analysts eye on Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blue Star Foods Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.4805, with a change in the price was noted -4.09. In a similar fashion, Blue Star Foods Corp. posted a movement of -68.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 48,106 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSFC is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Blue Star Foods Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Blue Star Foods Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.56%. The shares increased approximately by 2.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -75.86% during last recorded quarter.