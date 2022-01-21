Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX). It is currently valued at $24.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $26.60, after setting-off with the price of $24.12. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $22.02.Recently in News on January 18, 2022, Betterware de Mexico to Acquire JAFRA’s Operations in Mexico and the United States. Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“Betterware” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BWMX) today announced that it has signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% of JAFRA’s operations in Mexico and the United States from the Vorwerk Group based in Germany for a total cash consideration of US$255mm, equivalent to Ps. 5,355mm, on a debt-free, cash-free basis. The purchase price implies a valuation multiple of ~5.5x 2022E EBITDA prior to the identified cost synergies of US$5mm to US$10mm, and 4.8x 2022E EBITDA considering the mid-point of the synergies. The Company expects to close the transaction in the first half of 2022, subject to antitrust and regulatory approval in Mexico. You can read further details here

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.60 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $18.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/22.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) full year performance was -37.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -51.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.05 and $50.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 669912 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) recorded performance in the market was 14.79%, having the revenues showcasing -29.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 923.42M, as it employees total of 1294 workers.

Analysts verdict on Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.44, with a change in the price was noted -15.71. In a similar fashion, Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of -39.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 68,164 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWMX is recording 1.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.68%, alongside a downfall of -37.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 17.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.46% during last recorded quarter.