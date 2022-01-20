Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) was valued at $85.64. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $86.51 while reaching the peak value of $86.579 and lowest value recorded on the day was $83.67. The stock current value is $84.21.Recently in News on December 29, 2021, Valero Energy Completes Previously Announced Series of Debt Reduction and Refinancing Transactions. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today the completion of the previously announced debt reduction and refinancing transactions that together reduced Valero’s long-term debt by approximately $700 million. The debt reduction and refinancing transactions included the issuance of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.800% Senior Notes due 2031 and $950 million aggregate principal amount of 3.650% Senior Notes due 2051 (the “Notes Issuance”) and the use of the proceeds from the Notes Issuance and cash on hand to repurchase and retire approximately $2.1 billion aggregate principal amount of various series of Valero’s senior notes and to redeem all of Valero’s 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023. You can read further details here

Valero Energy Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $86.58 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $75.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) full year performance was 39.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Valero Energy Corporation shares are logging -2.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $54.84 and $86.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2769282 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) recorded performance in the market was 12.12%, having the revenues showcasing 5.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.68B, as it employees total of 9964 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 73.36, with a change in the price was noted +18.75. In a similar fashion, Valero Energy Corporation posted a movement of +28.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,675,150 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLO is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.75.

Technical breakdown of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Valero Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.32%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Valero Energy Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.73%, alongside a boost of 39.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.07% during last recorded quarter.