Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sono Group N.V. (SEV). It is currently valued at $6.59. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.38, after setting-off with the price of $7.34. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.21.Recently in News on November 19, 2021, Sono Motors Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) (parent company to “Sono Motors GmbH”, “Sono Motors” or the “Company”) announced today the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 11,500,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional common shares. The net proceeds from the offering to the Company, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $156.1 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sono Group N.V. shares are logging -86.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and -8.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.17 and $47.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 610534 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) recorded performance in the market was -31.57%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 455.22M, as it employees total of 176 workers.

Analysts verdict on Sono Group N.V. (SEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Sono Group N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.57%. The shares increased approximately by -17.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.94% in the period of the last 30 days.