Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) was valued at $17.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.61 while reaching the peak value of $17.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.49. The stock current value is $16.49.Recently in News on December 23, 2021, Par Pacific Announces 2022 Capital Expenditure and Turnaround Outlay Guidance. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced its 2022 capital expenditure and turnaround outlay guidance with a range of $70 million to $80 million. Approximately $30 million in Washington refinery turnaround outlays are expected during the first quarter of 2022. Remaining capital expenditures include approximately $35 million of maintenance, regulatory, and IT spend and approximately $10 million of growth capital. You can read further details here

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.98 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $16.49 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) full year performance was 14.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.43 and $20.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 532773 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%, having the revenues showcasing -0.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 972.25M, as it employees total of 1403 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.02. In a similar fashion, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +6.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 341,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PARR is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.22.

Technical breakdown of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.85%, alongside a boost of 14.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.12% during last recorded quarter.