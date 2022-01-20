Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) was valued at $11.41. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.09 while reaching the peak value of $11.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.03. The stock current value is $10.45.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Entering the Market of Halal Certification and Foods. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today the signing of a subscription agreement for 60% equity interests in World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn Bhd. (“WISE”), a Malaysia company engaged in the business of the provision of halal certification to qualified businesses/operations, the establishment halal products supply chain, and sale of halal products. You can read further details here

Integrated Media Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.71 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) full year performance was 184.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Integrated Media Technology Limited shares are logging -10.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.31 and $11.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2078054 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) recorded performance in the market was 155.26%, having the revenues showcasing 129.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.45M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Integrated Media Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.19, with a change in the price was noted +5.97. In a similar fashion, Integrated Media Technology Limited posted a movement of +123.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 664,882 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Integrated Media Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Integrated Media Technology Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 155.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 178.97%, alongside a boost of 184.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 87.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 154.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 129.12% during last recorded quarter.