China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC): How investors can get the most out of their investments

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) is priced at $4.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.49 and reached a high price of $6.57, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.44. The stock touched a low price of $6.43.Recently in News on January 20, 2022, China Finance Online Co. Ltd. Receives Notice of Delisting from Nasdaq. China Finance Online Co. Limited (“China Finance Online”, or the “Company”, “we”, “us” or “our”) (NASDAQ: JRJC), a leading web-based financial services company that provides Chinese individual investors with fintech-powered online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers, today announced that it received a letter, dated January 19, 2022, from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) informing the Company that it has determined to delist the Company’s ADSs from Nasdaq by filing a Form 25 (Notification of Delisting) with the Securities and Exchange Commission after applicable appeal periods have lapsed and will suspend trading in our ADSs effective at the open of business on January 21, 2022. You can read further details here

China Finance Online Co. Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.87 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/22.

China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) full year performance was -27.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Finance Online Co. Limited shares are logging -77.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.52 and $17.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1252359 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC) recorded performance in the market was -1.38%, having the revenues showcasing 2.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.39M, as it employees total of 441 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Finance Online Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.12, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, China Finance Online Co. Limited posted a movement of -6.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 411,008 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JRJC is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical breakdown of China Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)

Raw Stochastic average of China Finance Online Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Finance Online Co. Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.61%, alongside a downfall of -27.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.55% during last recorded quarter.