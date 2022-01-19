Kidpik Corp. (PIK): Major Movement on the Horizon

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kidpik Corp. (PIK), which is $6.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.91 after opening rate of $5.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.63 before closing at $6.06.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, Kidpik Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Kidpik Corp. (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for its third quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kidpik Corp. shares are logging -36.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.30 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3254019 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kidpik Corp. (PIK) recorded performance in the market was 6.70%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.78M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIK is recording 22.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Kidpik Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.70%. The shares increased approximately by 40.84% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.95% in the period of the last 30 days.