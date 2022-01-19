Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $13.00

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) is priced at $3.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.24 and reached a high price of $3.56, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.24. The stock touched a low price of $3.10.Recently in News on January 18, 2022, Cyngn and Columbia Vehicle Group to Begin Building Fleet of Autonomous Industrial Vehicles. Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, and Columbia Vehicle Group (“Columbia”), an electric vehicle manufacturer serving industrial and commercial environments, announced today that they have kicked-off production of autonomous Columbia Stockchasers powered by Cyngn’s Enterprise Autonomy Suite (“EAS”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyngn Inc. shares are logging -64.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.99 and $9.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 821941 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) recorded performance in the market was -22.22%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.47M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyngn Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cyngn Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Cyngn Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.22%. The shares increased approximately by 7.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.59% in the period of the last 30 days.