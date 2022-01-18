This is to seal it as Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) shares are down -4.28% from its 52-week low

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) is priced at $12.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $13.80 and reached a high price of $13.80, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $13.71. The stock touched a low price of $12.78.Recently in News on January 7, 2022, Cognyte to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte”), a global leader in security analytics software, today announced that Elad Sharon, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer, and David Abadi, Cognyte’s Chief Financial Officer, will hold a fireside chat at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:45am ET. An online, real-time webcast and replay of the virtual discussion will be available on our website at https://www.cognyte.com/investors/. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cognyte Software Ltd. shares are logging -65.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and -4.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.56 and $38.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1003849 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) recorded performance in the market was -17.17%, having the revenues showcasing -40.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 915.61M, as it employees total of 2000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cognyte Software Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.96, with a change in the price was noted -14.58. In a similar fashion, Cognyte Software Ltd. posted a movement of -52.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 676,531 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CGNT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Cognyte Software Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cognyte Software Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.17%. The shares increased approximately by -9.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -40.46% during last recorded quarter.