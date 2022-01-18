The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ), which is $20.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $20.95 after opening rate of $16.69 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.69 before closing at $16.44.Recently in News on January 12, 2022, Mainz Biomed Appoints Michele Pedrocchi, Former Head of Roche Diagnostics Business Development, to Strategic Advisory Board. Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the appointment of Dr. Michele Pedrocchi to its Strategic Advisory Board. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mainz Biomed B.V. shares are logging 11.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.80 and $18.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 584004 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) recorded performance in the market was 100.87%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 244.39M.

Specialists analysis on Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

Trends and Technical analysis: Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.87%. The shares 50.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 128.09% in the period of the last 30 days.