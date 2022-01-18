The countdown is on: Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI), which is $5.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.17 after opening rate of $6.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.76 before closing at $6.22.Recently in News on January 12, 2022, atai Life Sciences announces FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) Clearance for PCN-101 R-ketamine Program. • Enables expansion of PCN-101 clinical development to the U.S. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares are logging -73.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.90 and $22.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1004349 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) recorded performance in the market was -21.89%, having the revenues showcasing -55.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 955.38M, as it employees total of 35 workers.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.64, with a change in the price was noted -10.23. In a similar fashion, Atai Life Sciences N.V. posted a movement of -63.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 693,960 in trading volumes.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Atai Life Sciences N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.03%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Atai Life Sciences N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.89%. The shares increased approximately by -7.17% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.85% during last recorded quarter.