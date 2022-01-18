Recent Change of -7.07% in the Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is priced at $7.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.30 and reached a high price of $7.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.64. The stock touched a low price of $6.8876.Recently in News on January 5, 2022, Vicarious Surgical Receives Three Built In Boston’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Vicarious Surgical is proud to announce it has been honored with three awards from Built In’s 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Vicarious Surgical earned a place in the following three categories in Boston: Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work for, and Best Paying Companies. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, and honors companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. as well as remote-first companies. You can read further details here

Vicarious Surgical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.79 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $6.89 for the same time period, recorded on 01/14/22.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) full year performance was -30.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vicarious Surgical Inc. shares are logging -55.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.55 and $15.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 674446 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) recorded performance in the market was -33.15%, having the revenues showcasing -32.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 906.31M, as it employees total of 115 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Vicarious Surgical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.40, with a change in the price was noted -2.86. In a similar fashion, Vicarious Surgical Inc. posted a movement of -28.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 514,246 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RBOT is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vicarious Surgical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vicarious Surgical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.43%, alongside a downfall of -30.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.83% during last recorded quarter.